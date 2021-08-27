New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $75.22 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.