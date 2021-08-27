New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.