New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,541 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

