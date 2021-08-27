Newscrypto Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $155.67 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00152480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,152.57 or 1.00201430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.01007006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.51 or 0.06426639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.