NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.10

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

