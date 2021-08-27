NEXT (NEXT) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $783,830.38 and $4,606.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00355886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.