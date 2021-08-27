NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

