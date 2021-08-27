NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $3,376.99 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $9,872.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 86.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3,376.99 or 0.06875146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00755314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100642 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 306 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

