NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.30. 5,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. Research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

