NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

NDRBF opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.