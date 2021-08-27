NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.41. 112,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

