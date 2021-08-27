NinePointTwo Capital Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NinePointTwo Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.6% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 122,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,076,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 226,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.21. 153,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.