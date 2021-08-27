Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $60.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NIO has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

