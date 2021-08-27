Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.20 billion-$109.20 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $26.38 on Friday. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.23.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

