NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NI stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.