NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Up 4%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90. Approximately 252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.75.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

