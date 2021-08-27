Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price decreased by CIBC to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outpeform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE:NSR opened at C$8.26 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$467.98 million and a PE ratio of 37.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

