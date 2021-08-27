Nord/LB Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €88.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

HEN3 stock opened at €82.28 ($96.80) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.02.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

