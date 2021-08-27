Northern Star Resources Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:NST)

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

In related news, insider John Richards acquired 5,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.99 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,950.00 ($35,678.57).

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.