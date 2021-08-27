Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 29th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NVFY opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91. Nova LifeStyle has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

