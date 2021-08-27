Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

