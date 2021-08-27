Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 4,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

