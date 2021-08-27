Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman Sells 215,838 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

