Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

