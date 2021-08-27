NuCypher Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $209.87 million and $38.19 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,268,785,987 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

