NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Position Trimmed by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

