Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the July 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,911,000.

NRK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 603,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,234. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

