NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NUVSF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 9,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

