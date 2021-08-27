Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MRVFF stock remained flat at $$1.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
