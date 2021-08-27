NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.86. The company has a market cap of $549.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $224.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

