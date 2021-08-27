Nvwm LLC Decreases Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $4,761,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 355,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,375 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

INMD stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,141. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

