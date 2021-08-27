Nvwm LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. 259,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $411.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,316,255 shares of company stock worth $3,391,252,866 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.