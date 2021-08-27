Nvwm LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.95. The stock had a trading volume of 833,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

