Nvwm LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,534 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.