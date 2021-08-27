Nvwm LLC Sells 6,813 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Paychex by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,264,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 70,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.45. 50,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

