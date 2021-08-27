Nvwm LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,407. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

