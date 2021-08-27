Nvwm LLC Takes $742,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,106,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,363,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,114. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.12.

