Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -50.56. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.