Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $129.19 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $131.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

