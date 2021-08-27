Nwam LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.