Nwam LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

