Nwam LLC Sells 25,459 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nwam LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

