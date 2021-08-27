Nwam LLC Sells 83,217 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,217 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,599,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $458,000.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

