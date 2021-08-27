NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 0.7% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. 50,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.53. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $223.38.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.