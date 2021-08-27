Oikos (OKS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,788.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $28,788.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 186,994,359 coins and its circulating supply is 176,992,245 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

