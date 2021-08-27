Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $262.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.41. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,065,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,669,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

