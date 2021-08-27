Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,045. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

