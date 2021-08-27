Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $56.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as low as $65.32 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 35312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

