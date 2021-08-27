Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $5.53 on Friday, hitting $72.21. 88,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,289. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

