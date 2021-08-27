One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Brokerages expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $15.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,548. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.